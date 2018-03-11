News

Brad Marchand in hot water again after reckless clothesline takes out Anthony Duclair

Brad Marchand has run the gamut on suspendable offenses through his polarizing NHL career, but this might be a new one.

Brad Marchand in hot water again after reckless clothesline takes out Anthony Duclair

The Bruins star is likely to find himself in hot water with the league office once again after a questionable hit on Anthony Duclair sent the Blackhawks forward to the dressing room during the first period of Saturday's matinee. Marchand had been skating with his back to Duclair and appeared to turn blindly. As he pivoted, though, Marchand left his feet and collided head-on with Duclair, leading with his left forearm.

Duclair went down in a heap and needed to be helped off the ice. Marchand received a two-minute minor for interference.

