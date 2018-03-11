Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions with a match to spare on Saturday after England slumped to defeat at the hands of France.

BREAKING NEWS: Ireland crowned Six Nations champions

Joe Schmidt's men beat Scotland 28-8 in Dublin, crucially running in four tries to ensure England would need to do likewise and triumph at the Stade de France to keep the battle for the title alive.

However, England - champions in the last two seasons - followed up their loss to Scotland last time out with another reverse, going down 22-16 in Paris as France claimed a morale-boosting win.

In 2017, Ireland denied England a Grand Slam when they met in the final round with the latter already assured of the Six Nations title.

England will seek to gain revenge for that reverse on March 17, but Ireland will win the tournament regardless.