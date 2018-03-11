Garcia vs. Lipinets results: Live updates and round-by-round scoring

WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia looks to make history on Saturday night when he looks to win a fourth world title in a fourth different weight class, as he challenges Sergey Lipinets for the IBF junior welterweight championship from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Tex (10:15 p.m. ET, Showtime).

The fight was originally slated to occur in February but Lipinets suffered a hand injury in training.

Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) is No. 8 in Sporting News' boxing pound-for-pound rankings, and the 30-year-old comes off the biggest win of his career, dominating Adrien Broner in July 2017 in his 140-pound debut.

Lipinets (13-0 10 KOs) was the mandatory title defense for then-undisputed champion Terence Crawford, but Crawford vacated his belts and moved up to welterweight. The IBF went on to make a bout featuring Lipinets and Akihiro Kondo to determine a new titleholder. Lipinets ended up winning by unanimous decision in November.

A lot is on the line for Garcia: should he win, he holds a lot of cards by holding two world titles. There's been the rumored bout against SN's No. 3 ranked Vasyl Lomachenko, or he could attempt to become the undisputed 140-pound champion.

Does Garcia make history and become the 17th fighter to win four world titles in four different weight classes? Or can the unheralded Lipinets spoil the plans?

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets results

