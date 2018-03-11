The Blues left it late to grab their first win of Super Rugby 2018, beating the Lions by three points in a dramatic game in Johannesburg, while the Sharks eased to victory over the Sunwolves in Durban.

First wins for Blues and Sharks

With five minutes left on the clock at Ellis Park, the Blues were trailing 35-24 after struggling to contain their hosts in a one-sided first half.

But a brilliant team try saw Jimmy Tupou storm over the line and Stephen Perofeta converted to drag the Blues back into contention after 76 minutes.

In a thrilling last-minute of play, the Blues' determined play paid off when Murphy Taramai finished off a superb move and Perofeta again made no mistake to ensure his side clinched a 38-35 win.

There was no such drama at Kings Park, where Makazole Mapimpi scored two of the Sharks' seven tries as they beat the Sunwolves 50-22.

The Sharks led 24-3 at the break following tries from Mapimpi, Armand van der Merwe and Lubabalo Mtembu, and further scores from Jacques Vermeulen, Sibusiso Nkosi and Cameron Wright brought a run of three Sharks defeats to an end in emphatic style.