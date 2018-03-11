The Browns are continuing to make moves, as they've agreed to trade defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the Patriots, according to a report from ESPN.

Browns deal former first-round DT Danny Shelton to the Patriots, report says

The report also indicated that the Patriots will acquire the Browns' 2018 fifth-round pick and New England will send its 2018 third-round pick to Cleveland.

This move is the fourth trade the Browns have made in less than 24 hours, but the trades can't become official until Wednesday when the 2018 league year begins. It's becoming clear new general manager John Dorsey is ready to rebuild the roster in Cleveland.

The decision to trade Shelton comes a day after the team acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Bills, wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins and cornerback Damarious Randall from the Packers.

NFL Network noted that the Browns shopped Shelton at the trade deadline last year with the Broncos among teams interested.

Shelton, 24, was the 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and had a decent 2016 season. However, he didn't make much of an impact in 2017 as the Browns went winless. He compiled 33 tackles in 14 games last year.