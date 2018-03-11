News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Chance to show some 'cojones' - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has mocked Watford striker Troy Deeney ahead of the sides' Premier League meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Chance to show some 'cojones' - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney

Chance to show some 'cojones' - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney

Deeney equalised from the penalty spot before Tom Cleverley sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win during the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road last October.

The Hornets' striker made now-infamous comments after the game where he questioned Arsenal's desire for the fight, suggesting they lacked "cojones".

READ MORE: Arsenal v Watford: Three reasons why Gunners have turned the tide

READ MORE: Bonucci - We were scared of Arsenal

READ MORE: Wenger admits Arsenal had been floored

Similar accusations have been levelled at Arsene Wenger's men over a run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions – a result they halted with an impressive 2-0 Europa League victory at AC Milan on Thursday.

Wilshere is keen to build on that by returning to winning ways domestically and tweeted a pre-match message, seemingly aimed at Deeney.

"Big game tomorrow," the England midfielder wrote. "A chance to show we have some 'cojones'. Let's do this, lads."


Back To Top