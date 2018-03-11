Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has mocked Watford striker Troy Deeney ahead of the sides' Premier League meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Chance to show some 'cojones' - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney

Deeney equalised from the penalty spot before Tom Cleverley sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win during the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road last October.

The Hornets' striker made now-infamous comments after the game where he questioned Arsenal's desire for the fight, suggesting they lacked "cojones".

Similar accusations have been levelled at Arsene Wenger's men over a run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions – a result they halted with an impressive 2-0 Europa League victory at AC Milan on Thursday.

Wilshere is keen to build on that by returning to winning ways domestically and tweeted a pre-match message, seemingly aimed at Deeney.

"Big game tomorrow," the England midfielder wrote. "A chance to show we have some 'cojones'. Let's do this, lads."