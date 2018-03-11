Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues

West Ham suffered a 3-0 defeat to Burnley in a game marred by crowd trouble, both on and off the pitch, at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Substitute Chris Wood scored twice after Ashley Barnes' 66th-minute opener as Sean Dyche's visitors made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.
However, the focus was less about football and more on the actions of West Ham's fans, with three separate pitch invasions forcing referee Lee Mason to hold up proceedings.
AS IT HAPPENED: West Ham v Burnley
READ MORE: West Ham captain Mark Noble confronts pitch invader as fans turn on club owners
READ MORE: West Ham launch investigation into crowd trouble
A pair of fans entered the field of play - with one clashing with West Ham captain Mark Noble - after Barnes fired a left-footed rocket beyond the recalled Joe Hart to break the deadlock.
There were also further stoppages in play after both of Wood's goals, with one intruder planting the corner flag in the centre circle in a show of frustration.
Others vented their feelings about co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold in the stands as a day when the club paid tribute to former captain Bobby Moore - who died 25 years ago - became memorable for all the wrong reasons.
READ MORE: We need to stick together - Moyes
READ MORE: Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
READ MORE: West Ham fans not a danger to players - Dyche
READ MORE: Moyes - Ref did not consider abandonment
Key Opta Stats:
- West Ham United have lost three league games in a row by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since March 2008.
- Burnley have now recorded their highest points tally in a single Premier League season (43), with eight games still to spare.
- Ashley Barnes has scored in three successive appearances for Burnley – the last time he scored in three successive games was back in May 2011 for Brighton (four games).
- Chris Wood is the first player to be involved in three Premier League goals (two goals, one assist) as a substitute in a match since Steven Naismith scored a hat-trick for Everton against Chelsea in September 2015.
- Burnley didn’t manage a single shot on target until the 66thminute of this match, which Ashley Barnes scored with. The Clarets then scored with their second shot on target just 3:43 later.
- Overall, Burnley scored three goals despite posting just four shots on target in this match.
- Of goalkeepers to have appeared in at least four matches this season, Joe Hart has the worst goals conceded per game average (2.2 per game).
- David Moyes has faced Sean Dyche five times as manager in all competitions, failing to win a single meeting (D2 L3).