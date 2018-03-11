A video of a man appearing to be Odell Beckham Jr. surfaced Friday night, and some are speculating drugs can be seen in the three-second clip.

Odell Beckham Jr. video draws 'no comment' from Giants

The caption from the outlet that posted the video claimed Beckham had a "blunt in hand." Others noticed a white powdery substance on the bed. The Giants told NJ.com and the New York Daily News they "are aware of the video and have no comment." Nobody from Beckham's camp has responded.

It's unclear whether the video is new. It shows the man, which reports claim is Beckham, holding what appears to be a brown cigarette laying in bed with a woman and pizza.

If it is Beckham in the video, it could impact his contract negotiations. The receiver has been in the news lately as he is seeking a new deal. He has said he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league and is reportedly hoping for $20 million per year. He's currently on a $8.5 million deal after New York picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Beckham has had other controversial off- and on-field moments that lead some to wonder if he's worth keeping in New York.

There's also the potential of an NFL suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy. But, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio points out, most are assuming the man in the video is smoking marijuana, and "an assumption may not be enough to justify taking action."

Newsday's Tom Rock also chimed in with a thought on the issue:



There probably isn't enough evidence or jurisdiction for the NFL to discipline Odell for the video. But it's certainly unflattering and comes less than two months after John Mara said this regarding a long-term contract:

The Giants also parted ways with punter Brad Wing on Saturday. The New York Daily News noted Wing and Beckham were good friends, and share the same agent. The article also added, Wing's release was "noteworthy also in the context of Beckham’s future with the Giants, especially after Friday’s [video] release."