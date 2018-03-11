Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin adds slalom globe to overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin followed up her overall FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup victory by defending the slalom title on Saturday just weeks after missing the podium in the event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

A winning performance on Saturday put the American, who finished fourth in Pyeongchang, out of sight at the top of the slalom standings with one race to go, sealing her fifth slalom globe in the last six seasons.

Shiffrin's closest challenger Petra Vlhova finished fourth to fall 225 points behind, with Wendy Holdener and Olympic gold medallist Frida Hansdotter in second and third respectively.



YESSS!! @MikaelaShiffrin takes the win and locks up her FIFTH slalom World Cup title!! #worldcupofterschwang pic.twitter.com/5FGOA55JjG



— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 10, 2018



With this win, Shiffrin became the first racer to reach 42 career victories on the World Cup before turning 23, according to The Denver Post.