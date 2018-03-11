Kevin Ollie has been fired as head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team.

​Breaking: UConn fires basketball coach Kevin Ollie

The school cited disciplinary reasons and "just cause" for the move, which comes as the program is being investigated by the NCAA.

While UConn remains mum on the nature of the investigation, Hearst Connecticut Media reported it is related to recruiting (via NBC Connecticut).



“It is unfortunate that this decision became necessary. As with all of our programs, we hold men’s basketball to the highest standards. We will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach," UConn AD David Benedict said in a statement.

University president Susan Herbst added, per ESPN, "The men's basketball program has a proud history and a tradition of excellence. Our goal, above all, is to ensure we have a program that UConn Nation can be proud of, including our students, alumni, fans, and all our committed supporters."

UConn went 14-18 this season, marking the Huskies’ second straight season with a losing record.

UConn, though, won the NCAA Tournament in 2013-14, which was Ollie’s second season at the helm. The Huskies also won the 2015 AAC championship under Ollie.

This season will mark the fourth of Ollie’s six seasons at UConn, however, the Huskies have not advanced to the NCAA Tourney.