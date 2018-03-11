Golf: Sharma shares lead after challenging day three in India

Shubhankar Sharma shares the Indian Open lead with Matt Wallace after overnight leader Emiliano Grillo became the most notable victim of a challenging day three in New Delhi.

Sharma shares lead after challenging day three in India

Grillo held a four-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard at the end of day two, but is now two shots adrift of Sharma and Wallace after signing for 78 on a day that saw only nine players manage under-par rounds.

The Argentine posted back-to-back double bogeys followed immediately by a further dropped shot in an especially torrid run on the back nine.

Wallace's 70 elevated him into contention, while Stephen Gallacher went five under for the day and sits one shot behind the leading pair.

Matthias Schwab and Andrew Johnston are level with Grillo in a share of fourth.

Sharma, who managed a par round on Saturday, finished tied for ninth at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week and can be sure of passionate support on the final day of his home event.

"I'm just looking forward to playing out there again," said Sharma. "I just want to have fun. It's the second week in the row I'm in the leading group. I'm going to draw from my experiences last week.

"I know it's going to be a battle out there tomorrow and I'll be ready for it.

"I kept telling my caddie that this is our home course, you can't overpower this course. So, I told myself, just hang in there.

"I will hit a few bad shots and I understand that it's all part of the game. You just have to stay patient."