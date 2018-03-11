Comment about Trump landed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on Colin Kaepernick’s deposition list, report says

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross invoking President Donald Trump led to Ross’ name being added to the deposition list for Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL, Yahoo! Sports reported.

In a story published Monday, Ross told the New York Daily News that while he initially supported players’ rights to protest during the national anthem, his stance changed after Trump’s vehement opposition to the movement Kaepernick started. Trump’s position is that the protests are disrespectful to the United States and its military.

"When that message changed, and everybody was interpreting it as that was the reason, then I was against kneeling," Ross told the Daily News. "I like Donald (Trump). I don't support everything that he says. Overall, I think he was trying to make a point, and his message became what kneeling was all about. From that standpoint, that is the way the public is interpreting it. So I think that's really incumbent upon us to adopt that. That's how, I think, the country now is interpreting the kneeling issue."

Ross also said that going forward all Dolphins players will stand for the national anthem, but he later clarified he will not force them to do so.

On Tuesday, though, the day after the Daily News article was published, Kaepernick’s lawyers added Ross’ name to the deposition list.

Ross’ comments about Trump, Yahoo! Sports writes, “could end up having a significant impact in the Kaepernick grievance. Kaepernick’s grievance is attempting to illustrate a connection between his NFL unemployment and comments Trump has made about the league’s handling of both the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and player protesters. In short, Kaepernick’s lawyers are trying to show that Trump impacted the thinking of NFL owners and led them into collusion against the quarterback. And now Ross has admitted that his own thinking was impacted by Trump’s framing of the issue.”