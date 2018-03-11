The Lakers fell to the Nuggets 125-116 on Friday, but the bigger story of the night came from Jamal Murray, who the Lakers felt displayed "disrespectful" antics near the end of the game.

Lakers not happy with 'disrespectful' Nuggets' G Jamal Murray — again

Murray finished with 22 points, but that was overshadowed by "trash-talking" with Los Angeles' Isaiah Thomas. With 19.8 seconds remaining, Thomas followed Murray toward the bench but it wasn't clear what was said.

This is the second time this season the Lakers have walked away from a game in Denver upset with Murray, and Los Angeles coach Luke Walton shared his opinion of the young guard, although he didn't go into specifics.

"I felt like for the second time we played here, Murray was being a little disrespectful at the end of the game," Walton said, per ESPN. "[It was] just some trash-talking toward our guys."

Murray downplayed the incident, saying he "was not even looking at [Walton]" and he "wasn't talking to nobody."

"I can't control what the other team's gonna feel," Murray added. "I'm just gonna go out there and hoop, and whoever takes it to heart and takes their losses salty, I can't do anything about that."

Nuggets coach Mike Malone didn't give any more details of what happened, but he did say he would watch the film and talk to Murray if he was being disrespectful.

"Jamal is a young player who has to continue to mature," Malone said.

"I know their bench was very upset with Jamal for whatever reason. I know some of that probably carried over from last time we played them from Jamal and Lonzo," he added. "I think it is OK to play with emotion and some guys thrive in that situation. And Jamal is able to play with emotion, but I never want it to border on the line of being disrespectful to your opponent."

The two teams also faced off in Denver on Dec. 2, when Murray dribbled around Lonzo Ball as he was walking off the court in the final seconds of the Nuggets' 115-100 win. Ball said he's not worried about Murray because, "he going to do the circus stuff — I'm not feeding into it." However, Ball also said he hasn't forgotten about the incident.

"We remembered it," Ball said. "It's a punk move. But like I said, we're not going to get into it. [Murray will] do whatever he's going to do."

The Nuggets and Lakers won't have long to shake off the tension, as they meet again Tuesday in Los Angeles.