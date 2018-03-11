A brass band refused to be silenced during day two of the second Test between South Africa and Australia in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Brass Banned? SA-Aus Test interrupted by musicians

With the home side at the crease, the musicians were in full swing until the umpires appeared to request an end to the noise.

The band duly left to boos from fans unhappy at their departure, before chants of "We want the band!" broke out around the ground.

But a reported intervention from the match referee sparked jubilant scenes as the band returned to their position in the stand.

The umpires, stopping regularly to discuss the disturbance, still appeared irked but, at the time of writing, the steadfast musicians were still playing their hearts out.