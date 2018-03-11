Shohei Ohtani gave up six runs on five hits, “two of them well struck," in a three-inning appearance in an Angels ‘B’ game against the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League on Friday, the Orange County Register reports.

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani gets shelled in three-inning outing vs. Mexican club

The two-way Japanese star registered six strikeouts, but he threw two wild pitches, hit two batters and walked one.

“I felt like I made a lot of good pitches and quite a few bad ones,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “The good thing I got out of this outing was pitching with runners on base, out of the stretch.”

Not too much weight should be given to an outing this early in spring training, though, and there were some positives amid Ohtani’s overall shaky performance.

“His fastballs, mostly registering around 92-95 mph, were spotty, including one that a 33-year-old journeyman named Dustin Martin blasted over the right-field fence,” according to the O.C. Register. “While many of his pitches were off the mark, Ohtani threw some sliders and splitters that befuddled the Tijuana hitters — only one of which, Jorge Cantu, had seen any significant major league time.”

The plan was for Ohtani to throw 60 pitches in four innings, but he was pulled after throwing 64 through three. Of his 64 pitches, 42 were strikes.

Ohtani has pitched about seven innings through three spring training outings so far, giving up 10 runs and striking out six.

"It's going to be a process," catcher Rene Rivera said of Ohtani’s development, per the L.A. Times. "It's going in a good direction."

Meanwhile, eight scouts told Yahoo! Sports this week that Ohtani is a long way from becoming an effective hitter at the major league level.

His next pitching appearance could come Thursday when the Angels face the Rockies and White Sox in split-squad games.