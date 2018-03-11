Mikaela Shiffrin followed up her overall FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup win by retaining the slalom title on Saturday, going some way to atone for her Olympic disappointment in the discipline.

Skiing: Shiffrin adds slalom globe to overall title

A third-place finish in the giant slalom on Friday was enough for Shiffrin to win a second successive overall globe in Ofterschwang.

And a winning performance on Saturday put the American - who finished fourth in Pyeongchang - out of sight at the top of the slalom standings with one race to go, sealing her fifth slalom crystal globe.

READ MORE: Snowboarder Pick set to make history as countdown continues

READ MORE: In-form alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick eyes momentum

READ MORE: Paralympics extend Olympics deal through to 2032

Shiffrin's closest challenger Petra Vlhova finished fourth to fall 225 points behind, with Wendy Holdener and Olympic gold medallist Frida Hansdotter in second and third respectively.

In the men's downhill in Kvitfjell, Beat Feuz finished second behind Thomas Dressen to stretch his lead over Aksel Lund Svindal to 60 points.

Svindal had to settle for third and now faces an uphill battle to clinch the downhill title in the final event of the season in Are.