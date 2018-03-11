Greg Inglis' return to fitness did not inspire South Sydney Rabbitohs to victory on Saturday as they opened their season with a 32-20 NRL defeat against New Zealand Warriors in Perth.

Rabbitohs beaten on Inglis' return, Storm make winning start

Inglis has been out of action since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the opening match of the previous campaign and entered a mental health rehabilitation facility last May.

The 31-year-old came through 80 minutes unscathed at the Optus Stadium, the new ground in Western Australia also hosting a win for defending champions Melbourne Storm over Canterbury Bulldogs.

But the Rabbitohs made a losing start to the campaign thanks to a six-try showing from the Warriors, for whom David Fusitu'a touched down twice and Shaun Johnson played a starring role.

The Storm also crossed the whitewash on six occasions in their 36-18 victory, making it 14 opening-weekend wins in a row.

Josh Addo-Carr crossed once in each half and Smith converted all six tries in a comfortable victory that got new Bulldogs coach Dean Pay off to a losing start.

Away from Perth, Wests Tigers stunned Sydney Roosters in a 10-8 victory, clinched by a late Corey Thompson try and conversion from Tui Lolohea.

The Roosters finished second in the regular season last year, while the Tigers were 14th.