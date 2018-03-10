Bernardo Silva is looking to help Manchester City wrap up the Premier League title, starting with a Monday night trip to Stoke.

Bernardo Silva: Yes, Man City can do it on a cold Monday night in Stoke!

The suitability of a team or player to life in the English top-flight is often said to be measured by how they fare during a trip to the Potteries.

Silva will be taking in a first visit to the bet365 Stadium in his latest outing, having completed a big-money move to City in the summer of 2017.

The Portugal international playmaker is looking forward to the challenge, with the 23-year-old determined to get his hands on more major silverware as quickly as possible.

He told Sky Sports: “We will try to do our best to finish the Premier League as soon as we can.

“It's not finished yet, and we have to do a serious job, keep concentrated and focus, and then to try something in the Champions League as well.

“Especially because here in England you do not have the winter break. Normally I would say Spanish teams, without the additional competition and with the winter break, they are fresher than us.

“So to be able to finish the Premier League before the main games in the Champions League would be great, so we can rest a bit and be 200 per cent in the Champions League games.

“But we know it is not easy to win the Premier League in April, especially with very difficult games ahead of us.”

City sit 16 points clear at the top of the table and will claim title glory with three more victories – which could take them through to a derby date with Manchester United on April 7.

They have already secured the Carabao Cup and are safely through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

There is much to be excited about at the Etihad Stadium, with Silva delighted to have linked up with such an ambitious outfit.

He added: “Obviously when you win and keep winning, it's easier to maintain this atmosphere, but the atmosphere in the Man City dressing room is amazing.

“All the staff, all the players. Personally, when I arrived everyone helped me so much in the beginning and still now. It's great to be a part of this club.

“My job is doing what I most like in the world, to play football, so to be able to be a football player, especially playing in an amazing club, probably in the best league in the world, is the perfect job for me.

“When I was five, 10, 15 years old, I always dreamed of being in the best league in the world, playing with some of the best clubs. To be at Man City, to play alongside some of the best players, it is great. It was a dream that became true for me.”