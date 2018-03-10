Lukaku not concerned with chasing down Kane in Golden Boot race

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku wants to be more of an "all-round" striker than Premier League leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

Tottenham forward Kane has won the Golden Boot in each of the past two campaigns and is joint-top of the standings this year with 24 goals, alongside Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.

Despite enduring a difficult end to 2017, Lukaku has scored 14 goals for United this term, but his six assists are superior to the two supplied by the England international.

"I would normally be up there, like last year or the year before, I was up there," Lukaku told Sky Sports when the difference between his and Kane's records was pointed out.

"But this year, I had the dry spell in November and December, where there was a gap, and now things are becoming even better.

"But also the assists are going up so I think, at the end of the day, I will be up there in terms of goals.

"However, with assists, I really want to be up there as well because I want to be known for my all-round game as it is something that people don't think I can do."

United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday in a match that could have huge ramifications on who finishes second behind Manchester City this season.

Lukaku was unable to beat Simon Mignolet in a 0-0 draw when the teams met back in October, and he confessed it was tough to get that miss out of his head.

He said: "To be fair, it's an important game for us as a team and I don't want to make it something personal. Not in a bad way, but I was thinking about it for the next two games like, 'Should I have played it at the first post?'

"At the end of the day, you want to win, so when you are in a situation where you can make your team win, and you don't, it stays in your mind. Not a lot of players will admit it, but I don't care what the people think.

"Now it is a new game and a new opportunity. For us, if we win, we create a gap. If they win, they go ahead of us by one point, so it's going to be an important game for both of us.

"But we're ready. We had two good games, the desire is here, the competition for places is here and we're ready."