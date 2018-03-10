Messi missing for Barcelona due to 'personal reasons'

Lionel Messi has been removed from Barcelona’s squad to face Malaga for “personal reasons”, the Primera Division giants have announced.

The Argentine superstar will play no part for the Catalan club in their latest outing as he has been freed to leave Ernesto Valverde’s ranks.

His spot has been filled by January signing Yerry Mina.

Messi’s wife, Antonella, is due to give birth to the couple’s third child any day, with the impending new arrival mooted as the reason for the star turn’s absence from professional duty.

The 30-year-old forward revealed in October 2017 that his family was to welcome another addition.

He then announced in February that a third son would be called Ciro, with Mateo and Thiago set to get a little brother.

Barcelona are yet to confirm the reasons for Messi’s absence, but will feel that they have enough quality at their disposal to cope without him.

Valverde’s side have opened up an eight-point lead at the La Liga summit and remain well on course to return the Spanish top-flight crown to Camp Nou.



Messi has enjoyed another standout season for Barca in 2017-18, with 32 goals netted in just 41 appearances.