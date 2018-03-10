Mane, Salah and Firmino are the stars 2005 Liverpool never had - Luis Garcia

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia says Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are the stars his side never had.

The star trio have already hit 45 Premier League goals between them this season – more than the grand total amassed by 13 of the other 19 teams in the table.

And ex-Spain international Luis Garcia, who left Anfield a decade ago after three seasons that saw him lift and FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League trophy, believes they are what set Jurgen Klopp’s side apart from the historic team of ten years ago.

“The difference is that in our team there were no star individuals,” said Luis Garcia.

“We knew that we did not have players like Firminho, Mane and Salah, who can create a chance or goal from nothing.

“We did not have that, but we also created chances and everything we did was built on teamwork. It was very difficult to score against us.

“This current Liverpool side is different – they are a team that always wants to attack and generates many chances and score many goals because they know they are strongest in their front line.”

The former Spain international also drew comparisons between current coach Jurgen Klopp and his own former Rafa Benitez, who have both earned cult-like status in Liverpool.

“Benítez was much more strategic,” he said. “Klopp has an offensive style and is very close to his players on a personal level. Both achieved something that is not easy, and they established a link with the fans and that is very good.”

Liverpool are riding high this season and have cruised into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League without missing a beat since the high-profile departure of Philippe Coutinho.

But Garcia believes the Brazilian is still a big loss for the club.

“Maybe you can think they won't miss Coutinho because it seems that the team is doing very well and they are scoring goals,” he said.

“But I think in the long term they will miss him. He was a key player for Liverpool creating chances from midfield.”

