Selangor's Evan Dimas named best Indonesian player of 2017

Indonesia U23 star Evan Dimas Darmono has been named as the best Indonesian player of 2017 by the Indonesian edition of Goal.

The Selangor midfielder was voted the best Indonesian player in the Goal 25 - 2017 poll that was conducted among Goal Indonesia's editorial team, and announced earlier this week.

The 22-year old earned his spot for his performance in Bhayangkara FC's title winning campaign in 2017, as well as for Indonesia U22 in the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Several names that maybe familiar to Malaysian football fans have also earned their places on the list.

The runner up is Ilija Spasojevic, who left Malaysia Super League side Melaka United in the 2017 mid-season transfer window to join Bhayangkara. He has joined Bali United ahead of the 2018 Liga 1 campaign.

Former PKNS FC player Hamka Hamzah is in number eight on the list.

Evan's teammate at Bhayangkara then and at Selangor now; Ilham Udin Armaiyn is in number 15.

Kelantan's Ferdinand Sinaga, who last year played for PSM Makassar was voted to number 18 on the list.

Number 22 is Andik Vermansah, who last year played in his last season for Selangor in the Super League, and this year signed for league opponents Kedah.