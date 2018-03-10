By Simon Evans

Pogba misses United's Liverpool clash

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of Saturday's clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury in the team's final training session.

Spaniard Juan Mata starts in midfield while Marcus Rashford returns to the United starting line-up to make a three-pronged attack with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Defender Eric Bailly returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined for over three months with an injury.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, who suffered a dead-leg in Tuesday's Champions League tie against Porto, starts on the bench for Juergen Klopp's side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will partner Emre Can in the center of midfield while James Milner captains the side in Henderson's absence.



(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)