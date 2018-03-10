Paul Pogba has been left out of the Manchester United side to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday due to a reported leg injury.

Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool

Midfielder Pogba is said to have sustained a gash to his leg during a training session on Friday and has not been passed fit to feature in a clash that could prove pivotal in deciding who finishes second behind Manchester City.

Scott McTominay will start alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield due to the France international's absence, while Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford are selected as United switch to a 4-2-3-1.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, Mourinho was unable to offer any clarity on the severity of Pogba's injury.

"He's injured, [it happened] yesterday in training. It was an unlucky situation and he's out. I don't know, I really don't know [how long he's out for]," he said.

Eric Bailly has been named in the XI in place of Victor Lindelof, making his first start since November having spent three months out with a knee injury.

Pogba was substituted in the defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United in February before being dropped by Jose Mourinho for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.

Mourinho was critical of the midfielder's form, but an injury to Ander Herrera enabled him to regain his spot amid suggestions of a rift between the manager and player.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to the starting line-up after beginning the Champions League draw with Porto on the bench, while Andy Robertson is back after missing out entirely.

Captain Jordan Henderson sustained a dead leg in that match and has been named among the substitutes by Jurgen Klopp, meaning James Milner will wear the captain's armband.