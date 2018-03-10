Retiring ski stars dress to impress on final run

There were some eye-catching outfits on the slopes in Ofterschwang on Saturday as two stars of Alpine skiing brought the curtain down on their careers.
Veronika Velez-Zuzulova of Slovakia donned a traditional outfit for her final run in the slalom - a discipline in which she has finished as runner-up in the FIS World Cup in each of the last two years.
The 33-year-old racked up five World Cup wins during her career, four of which came in the slalom.
Seven-time World Championship medallist Michaela Kirchgasser, meanwhile, donned a bright pink dress for her final run, apparently in a nod to the Austrian state of Tyrol.
Mikaela Shiffrin can wrap up the slalom title on Saturday, having clinched the overall globe on Friday.