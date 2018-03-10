There were some eye-catching outfits on the slopes in Ofterschwang on Saturday as two stars of Alpine skiing brought the curtain down on their careers.

Retiring ski stars dress to impress on final run

Veronika Velez-Zuzulova of Slovakia donned a traditional outfit for her final run in the slalom - a discipline in which she has finished as runner-up in the FIS World Cup in each of the last two years.

The 33-year-old racked up five World Cup wins during her career, four of which came in the slalom.

Seven-time World Championship medallist Michaela Kirchgasser, meanwhile, donned a bright pink dress for her final run, apparently in a nod to the Austrian state of Tyrol.

Mikaela Shiffrin can wrap up the slalom title on Saturday, having clinched the overall globe on Friday.