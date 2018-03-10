Paralympics extend Olympics deal through to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have extended an agreement that will see the organisations' flagship events share venues through to 2032.

Since Seoul 1988, the Paralympic Games - both summer and winter - have benefited from using some of the same venues and infrastructure as the Olympic Games, usually taking place a few weeks apart in the same city.

The previous deal, which was signed prior to London 2012, was set to expire in 2020, but the new agreement sees the partnership extended for a further 12 years.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: "There can be no doubt that the IPC and the Paralympic Movement would not be where it is today without the support and cooperation of the IOC.

"Since our first formal agreement signed in 2000, the Paralympic Games and the Movement as a whole have grown beyond all recognition.

"Both organisations share a passion that sport can change lives and that sport can change the world. Working together and even closer into a fourth decade will further the impact both of our work has on society.

"It is fitting that this agreement is signed here in South Korea, as it was in this country that the Olympic and Paralympic Games came together as one sports event in Seoul in 1988.

"Thirty years on, we are here in Pyeongchang for the biggest Paralympic Winter Games to date featuring a record number of athletes, countries, broadcasters and media."

IOC president Thomas Bach added: "Enhancing the cooperation between the Olympic and Paralympic Movement was one of the key recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020.

"Therefore, the IOC is pleased to strengthen its substantial support to the IPC and the entire Paralympic Movement because we share so many of the same values and objectives."