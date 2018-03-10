Kagiso Rabada could miss the remainder of South Africa's Test series against Australia after being charged with a code of conduct breach for his shoulder brush with opposition captain Steve Smith.

Rabada faces suspension after Smith incident

Rabada took the wicket of Smith lbw for 25 after lunch on day one of the second Test but made contact with the dismissed batsman as he wheeled off roaring in celebration.

The fast bowler has been charged with a Level 2 offence and faces a hearing at the end of the second day's play after appealing.

With Rabada having already accrued five demerit points and previously been banned for one Test, he is potentially one misdemeanour away from a two-Test sanction.

The incident follows a fractious first Test that saw David Warner and Quinton de Kock charged by the ICC for a confrontation on the stairs in Durban, while Nathan Lyon was fined for his "drop ball" send-off to AB de Villiers.

Rabada went on to take a further four wickets after seeing off Smith, ending the innings with figures of 5-96.

Australia lead the four-Test series 1-0.