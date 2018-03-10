Pep Guardiola said he is not a fan of Monday night football ahead of Premier League leaders Manchester City's trip to Stoke City.

Guardiola expresses disdain for Monday matches ahead of Stoke City meeting

City — 16 points clear atop the table — can move another step closer to the title when they visit lowly Stoke, who are a point adrift of safety.

Guardiola's men will be in action following the weekend's fixtures, which includes a blockbuster showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss expressed his dislike for Monday games — a source of frustration for City this season following a shock FA Cup loss to League One outfit Wigan Athletic on that day, while they were held by Everton in the Premier League in August.

"I have bad experiences playing games on Mondays. You have to be focused because Stoke away is always complicated, [they are] fighting to be in the Premier League," he told a news conference.

"We were lucky last season to win there. When we face teams who are fighting to stay in the Premier League it is complicated.

MORE:

Guardiola slams 'really, really poor' Man City after Basel loss

| Why does Pep Guardiola wear a yellow ribbon? The meaning behind Man City boss' gesture

| Pep Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest

| Guardiola dismisses Man City contract extension claims



"I don't like to play on Monday because the weekend everybody is involved and when the weekend is over, they are like the weekend is over, there are no more games, but we have to play."

Guardiola added: "Sometimes in Barcelona, I remember when we played on Monday, a long time ago, always it was not good."