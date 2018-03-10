Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis is apparently a hidden gem in the dunking world.

Watch: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis destroys the rim with a monster dunk

After his showing in the Big Sky conference tournament, though, he might get some well-deserved publicity.

With just over two minutes to go in the second half of a tight Big Sky semifinal matchup, Davis drove to the rim and put a poor Montana defender on a poster he won't soon forget.

The craziest part: Davis had an eerily similar slam just days ago.



Wow just wow!!...the dunk by JD is #SCTop10 worthy. He makes the defender regret his decision to get in front of @UNCJD0 on the monster slam!!!! #SportsCenter you have to run this!! #GoUNCBears pic.twitter.com/tRYmQok4YQ

— UNC Men's Basketball (@unco_mbb) March 7, 2018



As the UNC men's basketball Twitter account suggested, Davis' dunks should absolutely find their way to SportsCenter.