Watch: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis destroys the rim with a monster dunk

Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis is apparently a hidden gem in the dunking world.

After his showing in the Big Sky conference tournament, though, he might get some well-deserved publicity.

With just over two minutes to go in the second half of a tight Big Sky semifinal matchup, Davis drove to the rim and put a poor Montana defender on a poster he won't soon forget.

FIELD OF 68: NCAA Tournament bracket projections



The craziest part: Davis had an eerily similar slam just days ago.



As the UNC men's basketball Twitter account suggested, Davis' dunks should absolutely find their way to SportsCenter.

