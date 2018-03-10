Stars lose C Martin Hanzal for season with pending back surgery

Stars center Martin Hanzal's season is over as the team announced he will undergo back surgery in the near future, according to the Associated Press.
Dallas general manager Jim Nill said Friday recovery from the surgery will take six to seven months.
The 31-year-old Hanzal signed with the Stars in July for three years and $14.25 million.
He was limited to just 38 games this season with five goals and five assists.
The Stars are currently in fourth place in the Central Division. They hold the No. 1 wild-card spot in the Western Conference.