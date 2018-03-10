Stars center Martin Hanzal's season is over as the team announced he will undergo back surgery in the near future, according to the Associated Press.

Stars lose C Martin Hanzal for season with pending back surgery

Dallas general manager Jim Nill said Friday recovery from the surgery will take six to seven months.

The 31-year-old Hanzal signed with the Stars in July for three years and $14.25 million.

He was limited to just 38 games this season with five goals and five assists.

The Stars are currently in fourth place in the Central Division. They hold the No. 1 wild-card spot in the Western Conference.