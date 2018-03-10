The sight of Tiger Woods challenging at the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard is not an unfamiliar one, but certainly one that has not been seen at all in recent years.

Tiger Woods at the Valspar Championship: Questions heading into Round 3

The 14-time major champion has endured several back injuries in recent years and underwent a fourth surgery to help try and correct the issue last year.

However, Woods is in contention at the Valspar Championship as a three-under-par 68 on Friday left him just two shots off the pace heading into the weekend.

Ahead of what is sure to be a third round that draws millions of eyes around the world, we look at some of the big questions for Saturday's play.



What time does Woods tee off?

The American star gets his third round underway at 1:45 ET in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Who is Woods playing with?

Tiger will tee it up alongside Brandt Snedeker for the third round.

Who else is in contention?

Surprisingly, Canadian rookie Corey Conners leads the way at six under par. But PGA Tour stalwarts Snedeker, Ryan Palmer, Paul Casey and Kelly Kraft are all sitting at the same score as Woods, while Justin Rose is a shot further back.

When did Woods last win on the PGA Tour?

Woods was, obviously, a prolific winner on the PGA Tour before his well-documented troubles began. But you have to go back to the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational for the last of his 79 PGA Tour victories.