Browns trade for Bills QB Taylor, Landry expected to join

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple sources.

According to reports, the deal involving Taylor is for the Number 65 pick.

This is the second move the Browns made on Friday as they agreed to trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Neither move can be made official until March 14.

The Dolphins are reportedly set to trade Landry to the Browns, with Miami receiving two draft picks, one in 2018 and one in 2019.

According to reports, the deal is for a fourth-rounder (Number 123 overall) in 2018 and a seventh-rounder in 2018. The Browns are expected to work out a new contract with Landry.

Miami and Landry were on different pages as the wide receiver wanted a long-term deal, but the Dolphins were either unwilling, or unable to pay it. The 25-year-old then asked to be traded.

Landry is coming off a season in which he caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been named to three Pro Bowls in four NFL seasons and caught more than 100 passes twice and never less than 84 in a year.

The wideout is excited for what lies ahead which is a future with Josh Gordon split out wide opposite him and David Njoku working in the middle.

"Y'all better understand s— about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA," Landry tweeted.

Their flurry of proposed moves continued on Friday after the Browns traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall, according to reports.

Randall is coming off a season in which he played in 14 games (12 starts) and tallied 38 tackles, four interceptions and a return for a touchdown. With the loss of cornerback Joe Haden prior to the 2017 season, Cleveland had a gaping hole at one of their corner spots. That vacancy has theoretically been filled.

Kizer, who as a rookie started 15 games last season for the Browns, threw for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns, but led the NFL with 22 interceptions. He became expendable with the earlier acquisition of Taylor.

Cleveland still have the first and fourth picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.