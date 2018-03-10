Monday Night Football has found a new voice.

Joe Tessitore reportedly will be named new voice of MNF

According to the New York Post, Joe Tessitore has been named the program's play-by-play commentator. Tessitore has filled a number of roles for ESPN since joining ABC/ESPN in 2002.

Tessitore will be the sixth play-by-play voice in MNF's 48-year history. He will replace Sean McDonough, who headed the broadcast for the last two years alongside now-Raiders coach Jon Gruden. McDonough will stay with the network to do college football broadcasts.

There is no word yet on who will take over as the program's color commentator, but the Post earlier Friday reported Peyton Manning had turned down a offer of $10 million annually to fill that spot.

ESPN has not announced the move.