Remember when Browns GM John Dorsey took some heat for his comment about the previous regime not landing "real players" in Cleveland?

Browns GM John Dorsey makes 'real' statement with three impact trades

Dorsey later retracted those remarks, but he stood by that message with a flurry of three trades Friday that gave Cleveland some real players to work with, acquiring quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo, wide receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami and cornerback Damarious Randall from Green Bay. Those players give the Browns more flexibility in building through a pivotal 2018 NFL Draft that comes on the heels of an 0-16 season under coach Hue Jackson.

What does it mean? Dorsey has a real plan. Jackson's on board. These trades showed that. These are highly-visible moves on the surface, especially that social media surface, for the Browns.

The Browns gave up a fourth-round pick in 2018 and seventh-round pick in 2019 for Landry, who led the NFL with 112 receptions in 160 targets. Josh Gordon liked that.

He'll like these moves, too. Cleveland then traded a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills for Taylor, an underrated starting quarterback who at best is the 2018 starter and at worst is insurance for a first-round quarterback in this year's draft.

And to top it off, the Browns sent quarterback DeShone Kizer (their 2017 second-round pick) to Green Bay for Randall, swapping fourth- and fifth-round picks with the Packers in the process. Randall emerged as one the few bright spots on Green Bay's miserable defense last season, and at minimum practice with Gordon will be entertaining, given their exchange on Twitter last year.

That's a trio of real players who can make an impact for a downtrodden franchise, and the trickle-down effect will be interesting leading up to free agency and the 2018 NFL Draft. The trades come almost a year to the day Cleveland's last regime made a “Moneyball” style trade for Brock Osweiler that might have indirectly paved the way for that franchise quarterback.

Acquiring Taylor allows the Browns some flexibility in the quest that has haunted the franchise since Bernie Kosar left. Taylor is better than any quarterback on the roster now, and he's more proven than Bengals backup A.J. McCarron, who likely lands elsewhere now. Taylor isn't the franchise quarterback we're talking about, however.

We're talking about a first-round quarterback in this year's draft, and there are five good options for the Browns to choose from. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. If Cleveland really wants one of these quarterbacks, they have the freedom and flexibility to do that at No. 1 or No. 4 or later.

This opens the door for real-run possibilities with those first two picks. Saquon Barkley and Darnold. Darnold and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Barkley and Fitzpatrick. All three combinations work, and they all sound good.

Look at the potential offense. Taylor or a first-round QB would be working with Barkley and Duke Johnson in the backfield and a group of receivers that includes Landry, Gordon, Corey Coleman and tight end David Njoku. Is that enough for Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas to stick around for at least another year? It's a compelling case.

Randall is an improving cornerback who joins a defense built around 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. You can throw Fitzpatrick into the mix and play Jabrill Peppers somewhere near the line of scrimmage. Or trade Peppers next. The fact Cleveland dealt Kizer shows they aren't afraid to do that now. Expect the Browns to make more bold moves in free agency and in that NFL Draft, too.

Why? Cleveland made three aggressive trades under Dorsey Friday. Unlike the last two years, these trades bring proven players instead of the promise of even more draft picks. That's what this franchise needed, and it finally happened.

In other words, it's getting "real" in Cleveland now. It's about time, right?