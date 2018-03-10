The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Evans have reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension that is worth $82.5million.

Bucs' Evans set to become NFL's second highest-paid WR

Evans' new deal will keep the 24-year-old in Tampa Bay through the 2023 season, with $55m reportedly guaranteed.

With an average annual salary of $16.5m, Evans is set to become the second highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, behind Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown ($17m) and ahead of the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2m).

Evans had reportedly been set to make $13.2m this season on his fifth-year option.

After putting up gaudy stats of 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2016 season, Evans cooled off considerably in 2017, his fourth campaign in the league, catching 71 balls for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns.