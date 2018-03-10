Sean McDonough reportedly leaves ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' for return to college football

Sean McDonough has reportedly left his role as play-by-play announcer on "Monday Night Football" to return to broadcasting college football games, reports Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated.

SI reported the two sides mutually agreed to the change.

The New York Post reported that ESPN's Joe Tessitore will replace McDonough.

The MNF booth will have an entirely new look this season, as McDonough's broadcast partner the past two years, analyst Jon Gruden, left to coach the Raiders. Earlier in the day, the Post reported that Peyton Manning had turned down a reported offer of $10 million to serve as the MNF analyst.

Tessitore is taking on one of the most iconic broadcasting jobs in sports. Since MNF debuted in 1970, only five men have filled the post: Keith Jackson, Frank Gifford, Al Michaels, Mike Tirico, and McDonough.

McDonough has been with ESPN since 2000, following an earlier stint from 1989-1995. He has called multiple sports in his career, including marquee events such as the World Series, NCAA Final Four, and the Olympics. He has also called NFL games for ESPN Radio since 2013.