The Golden State Warriors will be without two-time MVP Stephen Curry for their two-game trip following his ankle injury.

Warriors star Curry sits out two-game trip

Curry reinjured his troublesome ankle during Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Thursday.

The star guard, who missed most of December with a right ankle sprain, tweaked the injury just over two minutes into the 110-107 victory against the Spurs.

He will remain behind as the Warriors prepare for road games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leans on Chelsea Lane – who oversees physical performance and sports medicine for Golden State – to come to a verdict, with the long-term view in mind — beyond even earning the Western Conference's number one seed.

"Chelsea and I have a much better view of the big picture than Steph does," Kerr said. "Of course he wants to go back in the game, but it's a pretty simple decision, so we just tell him, 'Sorry, maybe next game.'"

Curry performed functionality tests in the locker room but the Warriors decided to keep him out of the game with what they called a tweaked right ankle. The injury is not expected to be serious, but it is the same ankle he has now rolled four times since December.

"He said [this ankle turn] was a little bit like the Atlanta one," Kerr said. "He wanted to lobby to come back in the game, but we wouldn't let him. ... We've got to be careful with it."

Curry entered Thursday's contest averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 49 games played for the 50-14 Warriors.

"Our guys understand that when Steph is out everything changes," Kerr said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "The whole building feels it. There is not as much energy, pace and frenzy. It becomes a more methodical game."

Still, the Warriors are not doomed without Curry. In December, when he was out for the extended period, the Warriors came together, tightened their defense and won seven in a row.

"We've still got three All-Stars when Steph goes down," Kerr said.