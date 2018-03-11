Duke vs. UNC: Score, highlights from Tar Heels' ACC semifinal win

For the second consecutive year, basketball fans were gifted with a postseason installment of the rivalry between Duke and UNC. Duke, the ACC's No. 2 seed, faced sixth-seeded Tar Heels Friday — the third time the teams met this season, and the second time in six days.

Duke vs. UNC: Live score, updates from the 2018 ACC tournament semifinal

UNC and Duke split the regular season series, with each team winning on their respective home floor.

MORE: Top teams since 2000: UNC or Duke at No. 1?

On Feb. 8, UNC defeated Duke 82-78 behind excellent play from guards Joel Berry II (21 points), Kenny Williams (20 points) and Cameron Johnson (18 points). Less than a week ago, Duke evened the score, defeating UNC 74-64 on March 3. The Blue Devils were led by Marvin Bagley's 21 points and 15 rebounds and 15 points from senior Grayson Allen in the early March win.

The third matchup between UNC and Duke this season did not disappoint. The Tar Heels came out blazing, opening up a 16-3 lead early on. Duke remained solid, and cut the deficit to one with 3:18 remaining in the first half. UNC would go into the half leading the Blue Devils 36-31.

UNC's defense proved to be a major difference tonight. The Heels held Duke to 36 percent shooting from the field in the first half and forced 10 turnovers. Offensively, UNC assisted on 12 of its 14 first-half field goals. Garrison Brooks lead a balanced UNC scoring attack at the half with eight points, but Luke Maye and Joel Berry II each contributed six points as well. Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams both added five points, as well.

Duke was led by scoring from standout freshmen Marvin Bagley III (10 points) and Gary Trent, Jr. (11 points) in the first half. Senior Grayson Allen added seven points and one flagrant foul in the first half. The trio combined for 28 of Duke's 31 first half points.

The second half was full of runs from both teams. UNC's second-half lead would grow as big as 15 with 6:44 remaining in the game, but Duke remained persistent. After Theo Pinson committed his fourth foul with 6:29 remaining, Duke went on a 14-2 run to cut UNC's lead to three with 51 seconds remaining. A number of late-game turnovers and poor shots resulted in UNC holding on for the win.

Luke Maye finished the game with his 16th double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds (6 offensive). Despite being in foul trouble throughout the game, senior Theo Pinson contributed eight points, seven assists and three steals. UNC's other senior, Joel Berry II, connected on three of seven 3-point attempts and added 13 points. In total, five Tar Heels scored in double-figures.

As balanced as UNC's offensive attack was tonight, Duke's was not. Only four players scored for Duke all night, three were freshmen. Trent led all scorers with 20 points, Bagley contributed 19 and Wendell Carter, Jr. added 14. The only non-freshman to score for Duke was Allen, who finished with 16 points on the night.

Before tonight, UNC's last win over Duke in the ACC tournament came when the Heels were led by a trio of Shammond Williams, Antawn Jamison and Vince Carter in 1998.

Sporting News provided live updates of UNC's first postseason win over the Blue Devils in 20 years.

MARCH MADNESS: Projected NCAA Tournament bracket

Duke vs. UNC: Score, live updates from ACC Tournament

All times Eastern.

12:30 a.m.: Some post game stats to digest:

11:47 p.m.: Theo Pinson ices the game with two free throws and UNC defeats Duke, 74-69.

The Tar Heels advance to the ACC Tournament Championship game where they will face the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers.

11:46 p.m.: Grayson Allen hoists up a tough contested 3-point shot and draws nothing but the backboard. UNC will hold on.

11:44 p.m.: UNC turns the ball over again but Kenny Williams draws a charge on Grayson Allen's drive. UNC gets the ball back, but Theo Pinson loses the ball after being trapped past half court. UNC still leads 72-69 with 11 seconds remaining.

11:42 p.m.: Luke Maye turns the ball over and a Gary Trent, Jr. 3-pointer makes it a one possession game. Duke is on a 13-0 run and UNC leads 72-69 with 50 seconds left in the game.

11:36 p.m.: A Grayson Allen 3-pointer makes it a 10-0 run for the Blue Devils. Roy Williams calls a timeout as the UNC lead has shrunk to six with 1:47 to go in regulation.



G ➡️ Timeout



72-66 | 1:47 2H pic.twitter.com/xD5YDjy820

— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 10, 2018



11:33 p.m.: Massive turnout for the game tonight.



Attendance tonight at the #ACCTourney



18,157. Largest crowd to see a college hoops game at the Barclays.

— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) March 10, 2018



11:31 p.m.: At the final media timeout of the game, UNC leads 72-61 with 3:34 remaining. Luke Maye has led the way for UNC with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Theo Pinson has added six points and seven assists for the Heels, but has missed the last three minutes of action after he picked up his fourth foul at the 6:29 mark.

Duke has been led by Marvin Bagley III and Gary Trent, Jr., who each have 17 points. Duke is down, but not out just yet.



Bagley gets fouled and Duke has a hint of momentum. 72-61 Tar Heels at the under-4 timeout with 3:34 left. Bagley will go to the line for two.

— Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 10, 2018



11:29 p.m.: Less than five minutes remain in the game and UNC holds a 72-59 lead over the Blue Devils, who can't seem to take care of the ball tonight. 16 turnovers is the third-highest total this season for Duke.

11:22 p.m.: UNC has a new biggest lead of the night. A Cameron Johnson 3-pointer puts the Heels up 15 with 6:36 left to play. UNC has assisted on 23 of its 27 made field goals tonight.



Carolina takes a 70-55 lead (its biggest of the game) on a three-pointer by Cameron Johnson. Timeout Duke with 6:36 to go.

— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 10, 2018



11:18 p.m.: After a Kenny Williams 3-pointer gives UNC its biggest lead of the night, Duke responds with five unanswered points. The Tar Heels lead 62-53.

11:13 p.m.: Duke's 85.2 points per game makes it the fifth-best scoring offense in the nation this year, but the Blue Devils have 45 points with 11:20 remaining in tonight's game. UNC has keyed in defensively and holds an 11 point lead at the under-12 media timeout. Theo Pinson has picked up his third foul and will likely sit for the next few minutes.



. @UNC_Basketball has 18 assists on 22 baskets, sharing their way to a 56-45 lead over @DukeMBB with 11:20 to go. #Heels also have a 20-7 edge off of turnovers. #ACCTourney

— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 10, 2018



11:10 p.m.: UNC's lead grows back into double-digits as a Theo Pinson layup puts the Tar Heels up 54-43.

11:03 p.m.: We have reached the first media timeout of the half, and the Tar Heels lead the Blue Devils 48-39 with 15:32 remaining in the game.

11:02 p.m.: A couple of notable Blue Devils made their way out to Brooklyn to show support for their team.

10:55 p.m.: Early timeout less than three minutes into the second half. UNC leads 42-37, and Luke Maye is filling up the stat sheet.



Luke doing all the things



1️⃣0️⃣ points

5️⃣ rebounds

3️⃣ assists



17:29 left to play pic.twitter.com/xdytHN1XHi

— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 10, 2018



10:52 p.m.: The second half is underway and Duke is the first to get on the board with a Wendell Carter layup. Carter now has seven points and five rebounds on the night.

Halftime: North Carolina 36, Duke 31

10:35 p.m.: Halftime stats:

UNC's bench has outscored Duke's 12-0 and the Tar Heels have forced 10 Duke turnovers. Duke is shooting 22 percent from 3-point range, yet only trail by five. This should be an interesting second half.

10:32 p.m.: Cameron Johnson makes a layup at the buzzer, giving UNC a 36-31 lead over Duke at the half.



Heels maintain the lead heading into the half #CarolinaSZN pic.twitter.com/9OhWFNwRkQ

— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 10, 2018



10:24 p.m.: Kenny Williams hits a pull-up jump shot in transition to give UNC a 32-27 lead. While Williams made his way into the front court, Grayson Allen commits a foul on UNC's Garrison Brooks, it is ruled a Flagrant 1. Brooks' free throws give UNC a 34-27 lead.



Grayson Allen added a hip check to his tripping repertoire:pic.twitter.com/pKRbHssLeG

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 10, 2018



10:20 p.m.: A Marvin Bagley III jumper gives Duke its first lead since the 18:44 mark, but the lead does not last long as a Joel Berry II 3-pointer puts UNC back up.

10:17 p.m.: After a big Wendell Carter dunk and a transition bucket from Trent, Jr., the Carolina lead has been cut to one. Roy Williams signals for a timeout with 3:05 remaining in the half. UNC 26, Duke, 25.



Carolina leads, by the way, but Duke is on an extended 22-10 run in just less than nine minutes.

— Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 10, 2018



10:13 p.m.: Add Garrison Brooks to the list of Tar Heels with two first-half fouls, the big man picked up his second while preventing a Gary Trent, Jr. layup.

10:10 p.m: Duke goes on a 12-4 run over the last 4:20 to cut the deficit to five. At the under-8 media timeout, UNC leads 22-17 with 6:38 remaining in the half.

10:00 p.m.: Duke, who came into tonight's game averaging 12.4 turnovers per game this season, has turned the ball over seven times in the first 8:20 of the game.

9:58 p.m.: At the under-12 minute media timeout, UNC leads Duke 16-3. The Tar Heels have found their offensive rhythm, connecting on three of its six 3-point field goal attempts. Conversely, Duke is 1/8 from the field. Theo Pinson commits his second foul of the night on Marvin Bagley, who will look to cut into the UNC lead when he steps to the free throw line after the break.



So nothing here has made much sense so far. But now things could get interesting—Duval is back, Duke looks ready to feed Bagley on the reg and Theo Pinson just picked up a second foul.

— Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone13) March 10, 2018



9:55 p.m.: Duval returns to the game at the 13 minute mark. UNC has built a 13 point lead in his absence. Duval's first shot attempt since injuring his ankle is an airball.

9:52 p.m.: It takes over five minutes of game time for Duke to get its first field goal, a Gary Trent, Jr. jump shot, but after jumpers from UNC's Kenny Williams and Garrison Brooks, the Heels jump out to a 15-3 lead.

9:48 p.m.: We've arrived at the first media timeout and there has not been much scoring. Duke has yet to make a field goal while UNC is 2/8 from the field. The Tar Heels lead 4-1 with 15:42 remaining in the first half.

9:43 p.m.: Less than three minutes into the game, Duke starting PG Trevon Duval appears to roll his right ankle while running in transition. After getting helped off the court by teammates, Duval immediately receives attention from Duke's training staff. UNC leads 2-1, with 17:18 remaining in the first half.

9:39 p.m.: We're underway in Brooklyn, Duke wins the opening tip.

9:38 p.m.: As we approach tip-off, here are tonight's starters:



DUKE STARTERS:

Trevon Duval

Gary Trent Jr.

Grayson Allen

Wendell Carter Jr.

Marvin Bagley III

— Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 10, 2018



9:16 p.m.: Brooklyn might be a few hundred miles away from Tobacco Road, but the atmosphere is already electric, thanks to the fans of UNC and Duke.



Plenty of boos for both #UNC and Duke as they take the Barclays Center court, although the Tar Heel fans in attendance likely won out. Festive atmosphere already.

— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) March 10, 2018



9:10 p.m.: Virginia holds off Clemson 64-58, now Duke and UNC take the Barclays Center floor to warm up. The game will tip off in approximately 30 minutes.

8:22 p.m.: Despite concerns surrounding a lingering foot injury, Duke standout freshman Wendell Carter (13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game) will play tonight.



Per @DukeMBB , Wendell Carter Jr. is healthy and will be on the floor tonight for the Blue Devils.

— Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 10, 2018



7:47 p.m.: Still over an hour until the game tips, but these two are ready to go.

More Duke-UNC updates

Live Duke vs. UNC updates