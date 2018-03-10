Smith: Anyone's guess if Rabada will be reprimanded for send-off

Steve Smith believes it is anyone's guess if Kagiso Rabada will be punished for giving him an emphatic send-off on the opening day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia.

Australia captain Smith was among the five victims to fall to Rabada in Port Elizabeth as Australia stumbled to 243 all out, before South Africa closed on 39-1 in reply.

The dismissal of Smith brought a huge roar from Rabada, who then made contact with the shoulder of his opponent on Friday.

In an already incident-packed four-match series, which Australia lead 1-0, Smith was questioned on whether he feels Rabada will be reprimanded.

"We've seen so many different things of late," he said.

"Some guys get banned for one thing, other guys getting away with it. You really just never know. It's a difficult one to call."

The ICC may take a dim view of the incident, especially in the context of a fractious first Test that saw David Warner and Quinton de Kock charged for a confrontation on the stairs in Durban, and Nathan Lyon fined for his "drop ball" send-off to AB de Villiers.

Asked about the match officials and their reporting of on-pitch incidents, Lyon said: "I've got a lot of faith and a lot of respect for the umpires and the match referees.

"[I've] no doubt they can deal with all that stuff, they did last week.

"I've got full respect for those guys and no doubt they'll make the decision they think is worthy."