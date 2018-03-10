Browns acquire CB Damarious Randall for QB DeShone Kizer as trade flurry continues

The Browns are going to be a team to watch next season if their flurry of moves Friday is any indication.

Browns acquire CB Damarious Randall for QB DeShone Kizer as flurry of trades continues

In their third transaction of the day, Cleveland traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packer for cornerback Damarious Randall, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the teams will swap fourth- and fifth-round picks as part of the deal.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Cleveland reportedly acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins and quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Bills.

Randall is coming off a season in which he played in 14 games (12 starts) and tallied 38 tackles, four interceptions and a return for a touchdown. With the loss of cornerback Joe Haden prior to the 2017 season, Cleveland had a gaping hole at one of their corner spots. That vacancy has theoretically been filled.

Randall was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Packers out of Arizona State.

Kizer, who as a rookie started 15 games last season for the Browns, threw for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns, but led the NFL with 22 interceptions. He became expendable with the earlier acquisition of Taylor.

Cleveland still has the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.