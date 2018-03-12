Martin Truex Jr. admits his team has struggled at Phoenix in recent years, but he starts Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race in a good spot — on the pole.

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole

The Furniture Row Racing driver, who won eight poles last season, earned his first of 2018 Friday at ISM Raceway for the TicketGuardian 500.

It's the 16th career pole for Truex.

"We had a good game plan coming here," Truex told FS1 afterward. "Good execution by everybody."

Truex finished third last fall at Phoenix, but had been outside the top 10 the previous four races. The defending series champion hopes his team can figure out the quirky track.

"This race track changes every time we come back … and we haven't quite nailed it yet," Truex said.

Kevin Harvick, who won the past two weeks at Atlanta and Las Vegas, qualified 10th.

The TicketGuardian 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, on Fox.







Starting lineup for the TicketGuardian 500

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Alex Bowman

5. Joey Logano

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kyle Busch

8. Jamie McMurray

9. Erik Jones10. Kevin Harvick11. William Byron12. Ryan Blaney13. Ryan Newman14. Paul Menard15. Daniel Suarez16. David Ragan17. Jimmie Johnson18. Austin Dillon19. Clint Bowyer20. AJ Allmendinger21. Trevor Bayne22. Aric Almirola23. Kurt Busch24. Chris Buescher25. Brad Keselowski26. Kasey Kahne27. Darrell Wallace Jr.28. Ty Dillon29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.30. Matt DiBenedetto31. Michael McDowell32. Gray Gaulding33. Corey LaJoie34. D.J. Kennington35. Timmy Hill36. Ross Chastain37. Jeffrey Earnhardt