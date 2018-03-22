You can make a case for five 3B-eligible players to be selected in the first round of fantasy baseball drafts in 2018. Not that many will go that high -- there are only 10-12 first-round spots in most leagues, after all -- but the talent level at the very top of our third base rankings is as strong as any position. The good times don't stop at No. 5, though, as there are several steady contributors, big-time sleepers, and intriguing prospects at the hot corner who should be marked on your cheat sheets.

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Third base

After the top nine or 10 (depending on our views on Rafael Devers), third base basically devolves into power hitters with mediocre/low averages. The seemingly ageless Adrian Beltre would be a notable exception, but you're not finding much in the ways of average or steals once you hit double-digits. That said, there are several players with 30-HR pop (some with 40-HR potential), and even in today's homer-happy world, that means something.

As a result, it's tough to distinguish between our No. 11 player (Mike Moustakas) and our No. 23 guy (Todd Frazier). Age, consistency, and injury history were big factors in determining who got slotted where, and BB-rate was also taken heavily into account. The ability to get on base leads to a higher potential for runs scored, and with so many players having similar HR/SB/average profiles, those extra runs could make all the difference.

Rank Player Team Other eligibility 1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 2 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays 3 Kris Bryant Cubs OF 4 Freddie Freeman Braves 1B 5 Manny Machado Orioles SS* Starter

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings. 6 Jose Ramirez Indians 2B 7 Alex Bregman Astros SS 8 Anthony Rendon Nationals 9 Rafael Devers Red Sox 10 Mike Moustakas Royals 11 Kyle Seager Mariners 12 Adrian Beltre Rangers 13 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks 14 Miguel Sano Twins 1B 15 Joey Gallo Rangers 1B/OF 16 Matt Chapman A's 17 Eugenio Suarez Reds 18 Justin Turner Dodgers 19 Maikel Franco Phillies 20 Nicholas Castellanos Tigers OF 21 Scooter Gennett Reds 2B/OF 22 Travis Shaw Brewers 23 Todd Frazier Mets 24 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 1B/2B 25 Tim Beckham* Orioles 2B/SS 26 Evan Longoria Giants 27 Eduardo Nunez Red Sox 2B/SS/OF 28 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 1B/2B 29 Brandon Drury* Yankees 2B 30 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 1B/2B/SS/OF 31 Miguel Andujar Yankees 32 Ryon Healy Mariners 1B 33 Josh Harrison Pirates 2B/OF 34 Brian Anderson Marlins 35 Jorge Candelario Tigers 36 Matt Davidson White Sox 37 Yandy Diaz Indians 38 Chase Headley Padres 1B 39 Russell Martin Blue Jays C 40 Yangervis Solarte Blue Jays 2B/SS 41 Jose Reyes Mets 2B/SS