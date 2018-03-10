U.S. national team midfielder Danny Williams is not looking back after being left out of the squad's failed 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Williams: I can’t change the opinions of previous USMNT coaches

The Huddersfield Town man was in and out of the national team during the reign of Jurgen Klinsmann, operating on the fringes of the U.S. setup.

Williams fell out of the picture entirely when Bruce Arena replaced Klinsmann in November 2016, not receiving a call-up during the remaining qualifying contests, despite featuring regularly for Reading of the English Championship.

A summer move to Huddersfield upon the club’s promotion to the Premier League under former U.S. international David Wagner didn't earn Williams a call-up, either.

Williams isn't dwelling on Arena's stint after receiving a call-up and the captain's armband from interim coach Dave Sarachan for a friendly against Portugal in November.

"The thing with the American thing is that football is a game of opinions and I can't change a few opinions of previous managers," Williams told reporters. "But the new manager gives me all the confidence and made me captain against Portugal, so we shall see.

"I haven't changed as a player and have played the same my whole life. If the previous managers did not think that was good enough for whatever reason and that the MLS is maybe better than the Championship, it is up to them.

"Whenever I get invited to the national team, it is up to me to show I am up for it and can add some quality to the team. And hopefully the new manager can see that."

The U.S. plays a friendly against Paraguay on March 27 in Cary, North Carolina, and Williams — who has started Huddersfield's past three games — is eager to receive another chance.

"I am always hoping to be involved when it comes to representing your country," he said. "It is a big honor and last time when I was captain, it was a big, big honor for me and my family, so I am looking forward to more of that as well."

Williams has played 19 league matches this season, making 11 starts. The Terriers sit in 15th place on 30 points, three above the relegation zone.