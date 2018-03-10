News

Browns trade for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Browns have agreed to trade for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple sources.



According to ESPN, the deal is for the No. 65 pick.


This is the second move the Browns made Friday as they agreed to trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Neither move can be made official until March 14.

