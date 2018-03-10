The Browns have agreed to trade for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple sources.



Breaking: Browns trade for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor Browns strike again.



This time, Cleveland agrees to trade a mid-round draft pick to Buffalo for QB Tyrod Taylor, source tells ESPN.



This is the second move the Browns made Friday as they agreed to trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Taylor now will throw to new Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry.



And Buffalo back in QB market.



More on SportsCenter now.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018



According to ESPN, the deal is for the No. 65 pick.





This is the second move the Browns made Friday as they agreed to trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Neither move can be made official until March 14.