Barcelona will look to take another towards winning La Liga by beating Malaga in the south of Spain on Saturday.

Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Malaga

Ernesto Valverde's side defeated second-placed Atletico by a single strike from Lionel Messi at Camp Nou last weekend to move eight points clear at the top of the table and are still unbeaten in the Primera Division.

The Blaugrana have won 21 and drawn six so far, racking up 69 points, with 70 goals scored and only 13 conceded.

And here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match at La Rosaleda...

Barcelona injuries

Nelson Semedo is expected to be out for five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the recent 6-1 win at home to Girona, while Andres Iniesta is sidelined for the rest of the month after suffering up hamstring injury against Atletico last weekend.

Sergi Samper is out with a long-term problem. The midfielder was on loan at Las Palmas, but damaged ankle ligaments in a game against Eibar in January and has returned to Barcelona for the rest of the season in order to recover and receive treatment.

Denis Suarez is also sidelined.

Barcelona suspensions

Barcelona do not have any players suspended for this weekend's game, but Luis Suarez is still just one booking away from a ban.

Barcelona potential starting line-up

Barca face Chelsea in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday, but Valverde will pick a strong side for the game against Malaga.

With Iniesta out injured, Philippe Coutinho will start on the left of midfield for Barcelona at La Rosaleda.

Elsewhere in midfield, Paulinho is set to feature, with fellow summer signing Ousmane Dembele likely to have wait for his opportunity from the bench.

At the back, Gerard Pique is expected to be rested after suffering some discomfort in recent games, with Thomas Vermaelen likely to come in.

Malaga team news

Malaga are rock bottom of La Liga with just 13 points from their 27 matches and the Andalusian club already appear doomed to relegation.

Since back-to-back draws in late January, the southerners have lost their last six matches in the Primera Division and find themselves eight points adrift of 17th-placed Levante with 11 games remaining.

Wingers Juankar and Adalberto Penaranda miss out through injury, while central midfielders Adrian Gonzalez and Recio are doubtful.

TV channel & kick-off time

Malaga versus Barcelona kicks off at 20:45 local time on Saturday and will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on Sky Sports Football from 19:40 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN SPORTS and kicks off at 14:45 ET.

Best Opta match facts

MORE:

Barcelona complete €40m move for Arthur

| Messi & Mourinho are big fans, but Kluivert ignoring Barcelona & Man Utd talk

