Peyton Manning reportedly will decline ESPN's Monday Night Football offer

Peyton Manning will reportedly decline ESPN's reported offer to join its "Monday Night Football" booth, according to a report by the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

ESPN had reportedly offered the former NFL quarterback $10 million annually to join its MNF broadcast. However, Fox Sports had reportedly dangled a similar offer in front of Manning to join its new "Thursday Night Football" crew.

Marchand said sources indicated Manning has not decided whether or not to accept Fox's offer, but he prefers that to the MNF gig because he would not have to work weekends.

Manning had been considered ESPN's top choice to replace MNF analyst Jon Gruden, who left this offseason to coach the Raiders. Marchand notes ESPN is likely considering several internal candidates, including Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Louis Riddick, to fill the role. Outside candidates might include former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Brett Favre.