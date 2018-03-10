Victor Wanyama has appreciated fans after winning the Premier League goal of the month for February.

Wanyama hails fans after scooping Premier League Goal of the Month award

The Kenya international fired in a long-range volley to bring Tottenham Hotspur levelled at 1-1 against Liverpool. The strike sparked a 2-2 thriller at Anfield.

And the former Southampton player beat off competitions from Danilo, Mario Lemina, Jose Izquierdo [two], Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Adam Smith to win the prize.

Impressed by the support, the midfielder has taken to the social media to acknowledge the fans.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me,” Wanyama posted on Instagram.

The former Celtic player who recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff will be looking forward to his 11th top-flight appearance when Tottenham face Bournemouth on Sunday.