Brazil qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup without any major difficulty but have some way to go if they are to claim their sixth trophy.

Brazil's 2018 World Cup squad predicted: Who will make Tite's 23-man squad?

The draw was relatively kind to the Selecao, placing them in a group with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia for the finals, and manager Tite will be confident in bettering their finish of fourth on home soil in 2014.

The former Corinthians coach has been tasked with injecting the Brazilian national team with the creativity it was once synonymous with and has been largely successful in doing so since taking over in 2016, but the World Cup presents him with the ultimate opportunity.

Goal takes a look at what his squad will look like come the summer ahead of his biggest test yet.

ON THE PLANE

Tite's first XI has largely been decided.

The Brazilian settled on a group of players during World Cup qualification process and reaped the rewards of his consistency.

Brazil topped the CONMEBOL qualification group by 10 points and were amongst the first to book their place in Russia, while they have also already named part of the squad which will travel to their Sochi base in the coming months.

“One part of my list still open, but another is already closed,” Tite told Uol Esporte. “Closed are the names who have shown consistency for their clubs and the Selecao – they are already confirmed and playing well."

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson will fight to be the Brazilian number one in the tournament, though it is the former which is likely to be selected. The 25-year-old has emerged as the finest shot-stopper in Serie A this season and has been Tite's recent choice between the sticks.

Paris Saint-Germain pair Dani Alves and Marquinhos have both enjoyed fruitful seasons at the top of Ligue 1 and will both be travelling to Russia, as will team-mate Thiago Silva.

And, despite picking up a serious injury, Neymar will make up the PSG foursome that will be involved.

The 26-year-old's broken foot caused alarm amongst Brazilians, though his recent surgery has since been cited as a positive by fitness coach Fabio Mahseredjian, and his recovery is likely to shape his nation's World Cup success.

Philippe Coutinho and former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino will make up a section of the sqaud, while elsewhere in the Premier League Willian's stunning form for Chelsea will see him heavily involved throughout.

Manchester City duo Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus ranked in the top five Brazilian internationals in terms of playing time during 2017 and have been included in Tite's list of certainties. The latter of the City pair finished on seven goals in qualification, the same number as Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Felipe Caicedo, beaten only by Edinson Cavani.

Elsewhere defenders Joao Miranda of Inter and Real Madrid's Marcelo will both be on the plane, injuries permitting, with the latter's Blancos club-mate Casemiro also to be included. The midfielder has again been a mainstay in the Spanish capital this season, with Zinedine Zidane placing him between Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the centre of the Real team.

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho's revival in the Spanish top-flight has also secured his spot on the plane, while his form has carried into the national team too - the Tottenham man ended qualification on six strikes, the same total as Neymar.

The final player to have officially made Tite's list is Renato Augusto. The ex-Bayer Leverkusen star has had a successful two seasons in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Sinobo Guoan and was part of the Selecao squad to claim the 2016 Olympic gold medal.

POTENTIAL PICKS

While Danilo's summer move to Manchester City has been a positive one, the former Real full-back has missed a significant amount of the Premier League season through injury. Danilo was overlooked by the Brazil hierarchy between June 2016-May 2017, when he was selected as a substitute for Brazil's tie against Bolivia.

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro may be highly sought after in Europe but his international career has fallen well short of his club success to date. Sandro made his full Brazil debut in 2011 but has just 10 caps to his name going into the summer. He has been selected by Tite on a number of occasions, however, and his form for Serie A champions Juve is likely to see him picked for Russia.

Sandro's Juventus team-mate Douglas Costa is also in with a shout, though hasn't featured in a competitive game for his country since the 2-0 victory over Peru at the back end of 2016.

Since handing Taison his international debut in 2016, Tite has included the Shakhtar attacker in his matchday squad on 10 occasions and given him five caps. There's a good chance that 30-year-old will also be part of the squad which travels to Russia, should he remain fit.

Goalkeeper Cassio Ramos is likely to be the third in his position to be selected, having been on the bench for the last six games.

Fenerbahce midfielder Giuliano is also likely to make the cut, bringing the number up to 21. The 27-year-old was heavily involved throughout 2016 and has since been an option off the bench for Tite while playing in the friendly games.

LONG SHOTS

As the manager said himself, there will be opportunities for players to force their way into his squad between now and the end of the season.

Seasoned midfielder Hernanes will be hopeful of picking up one of the last remaining spots in Tite's side, but faces competition from Manchester City target Fred, 21-year-old Gremio star Arthur, and Diego Ribas, who featured as a substitute in a number of fixtures across 2017.

Pedro Geromel has just one senior cap to his name, a 1-0 friendly win over Colombia, and is unlikely to be called upon here, but Monaco's Jemerson is an outside shot having featured prominently for the Ligue 1 holders this season.