New Zealand dealt Taylor blow ahead of England decider

New Zealand have been dealt a blow for the winner-takes-all ODI against England after Ross Taylor failed to recover from a leg injury.

Taylor scored a magnificent unbeaten 181 to guide the Black Caps to a five-wicket victory in match four on Wednesday, but suffered a recurrence of a left leg problem that left him limping during the match.

It was hoped that Taylor would recover in time to play the decider in Christchurch on Saturday.

However, with one eye on the two-match Test series between the teams, which begins this month, New Zealand have opted not to risk Taylor's fitness.

A short statement on Twitter read: "Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the 5th ODI. After a fitness examination this morning and discussion with medical staff it was decided he wouldn't be able to play today and would be at high risk of significantly aggravating the injury ahead of the Test series. #NZvENG."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that team-mate Colin Munro will focus on white-ball cricket going forward.

The left-handed batsman has played just one Test for New Zealand and has opted to prioritise the shorter formats.

"It would be fair to say that my focus hasn’t been on four-day cricket this season and my passion for that format of the game isn't what it once was," Munro said via New Zealand Cricket's official website.







"I'm still 100 per cent committed to playing for the Black Caps and Auckland Aces in the shorter formats and have some big goals I'd like to achieve in the next couple of years.







"Obviously with the World Cup next year I'd love to give myself the best chance of making that squad and that's where my main focus is."