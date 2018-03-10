MLB free agency: Jonathan Lucroy reportedly reaches deal with Athletics

The Athletics have reached agreement on a one-year contract with free-agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy, MLB.com reports.

The two-time All-Star has been the most prominent free-agent catcher this offseason, and had been expected to command a multiyear deal, but in a slow market that apparently didn't happen.

Lucroy slashed 265/.345/.371 last season while splitting time between the Rangers and Rockies. Although he only hit six home runs last year he's only one season removed from a career-high 24 homers.

He has been regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball during his career, even though the 31-year-old backstop's defensive metrics have declined the past couple of seasons.